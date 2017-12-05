S.W.A.T. and Westworld shut down due to California wildfires

Bill Inoshita/CBS
Lynette Rice
December 05, 2017 AT 04:41 PM EST

Brush fires that ignited north of Los Angeles overnight and Tuesday have forced production shutdowns on CBS’ S.W.A.T. and HBO’s Westworld. 

Both dramas shoot near Santa Clarita, where a blaze sparked earlier this morning and grew to 200 acres by 10:50 a.m. PT, according to the Los Angeles Times. No homes have yet been threatened in the area, unlike what has happened in nearby Ventura and Sylmar. Major brush fires in both areas have destroyed more than 150 homes and buildings since Monday evening.

“Due to nearby wildfires, Westworld stopped production earlier today and will resume filming as soon as it’s safe to do so,” according to an HBO statement.

S.W.A.T., which stars Shemar Moore, is in its first season on CBS. Westworld is filming its second season for HBO. Last month, production was briefly halted on Westworld after an actor who recurs on the drama was injured.

