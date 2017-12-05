Legends of Tomorrow loses another team member

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the fall finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Read at your own risk!

It should come as no surprise that just one episode after the death of Stein, Jax has decided to leave the Waverider — and EW can confirm that Franz Drameh has exited DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The hour featured the Legends rescuing a time-displaced younger version of Victor Garber’s late Martin Stein. While Jax tried to warn his former other half of Firestorm of his impending death, younger Stein realized that his eventual death comes after living a full life, thus Stein decidedly burns the warning letter. Jax subsequently leaves the Legends in order to live his own life to the fullest.

Though Jax will no longer be a regular face on the Waverider as a Legend, the door is open for the character to pop up again in the future.

While disappointing — especially considering Drameh has been turning in his best performance on the show this season — Jax’s exit also comes as no surprise following Stein’s death. During Crisis on Earth-X, Stein was fatally shot and took the serum that effectively severed the Firestorm matrix, meaning Jax no longer had superpowers. Thus, his future on the Waverider was already in question. His void was almost immediately filled by the return of Constantine (Matt Ryan) in the fall finale, though whether the titular Hellblazer will be a regular fixture on the show remains to be seen.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.