Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman were the most tweeted entertainment of 2017

While winter came for Game of Thrones last season, the HBO fantasy drama brought the fire to the Twittersphere.

According to a compilation of data compiled by Twitter, Game of Thrones was the most tweeted television show in the U.S. in 2017. On the movie side, that distinction went to Wonder Woman, the first live-action feature film for the Amazonian warrior woman of the DC lexicon.

Rounding out the year’s 10 most-tweeted works for television were — beginning with the second most tweeted — Stranger Things, Big Brother, 13 Reasons Why, Saturday Night Live, The Walking Dead, Grey’s Anatomy, The Voice, Supernatural, and Pretty Little Liars. For streaming-only fare in America, the most tweeted was Stranger Things, followed by 13 Reasons Why, Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards, Sense8, Narcos, The Get Down, The Handmaid’s Tale, Bojack Horseman, and Daredevil.

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, was ahead of the pack on the movies side. La La Land was the second most tweeted film of the year in the U.S. — perhaps because of the Oscar snafu — followed by Dunkirk, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Justice League, It, Beauty and the Beast, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Fifty Shades Darker.

And President Trump will probably have something to tweet about this: Also revealed in the data, Barack Obama officially had the most liked tweet of the year worldwide.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” the former president wrote on Aug. 12. This was in response to the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that saw a gathering of white supremacists and neo-Nazis. It’s no surprise this was the most liked tweet of the year since Twitter revealed within days of its posting that it was the most liked tweet of all time. It was also the second most globally retweeted tweet of the year.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Obama also had the third most liked tweet when he called Senator John McCain an “American hero” and wrote for him to give cancer “hell” following the politician’s diagnosis. Ariana Grande came in second place with her response to another serious situation. She tweeted, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” in response to the attack at her concert in Manchester, England.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Obama had two more tweets among the most retweeted posts of 2017 — both were his farewell words upon leaving the White House.

The fifth most retweeted: “Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I’m asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours.” The eighth most retweeted: “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.”

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

Here are more analytics from Twitter’s year in review.

Most Tweeted about celebrities (Global)

1. @BTS_twt

2. @pledis_17

3. @Camila_Cabello

4. @justinbieber

5. @mainedcm

6. @NiallOfficial

7. @Harry_Styles

8. @EthanDolan

9. @OfficialMonstaX

10. @GraysonDolan

Most Tweeted about musicians (US-only)

1. @BTS_twt

2. @NICKIMINAJ

3. @Harry_Styles

4. @chancetherapper

5. @NiallOfficial

6. @FifthHarmony

7. @justinbieber

8. @ShawnMendes

9. @rihanna

10. @ArianaGrande

Most Tweeted song #s (Global)

1. #kokobop

2. #heyma

3. #youare

4. #workfromhome

5. #reggaetonlento

6. #heydj

7. #love_yourself

8. #neverever

9. #exsandohs

10. #pillowtalk

Most Tweeted about fan armies (Global)

1. #lovatics

2. #littlemonsters

3. #harmonizers

4. #beliebers

5. #5sosfam

Most Tweeted about televised events (Global)

1. Miss Universe (most Tweeted hour of the year occurred during this telecast)

2. 2017 Billboard Music Awards (global volume driven by BTS wins top social artist)

3. Super Bowl 51 (dramatic end to the game was one of the most Tweeted moments of the year)

Here are some of the most followed celebrities that joined Twitter in 2017 (Global)

1. @weareoneEXO

2. @WannaOne_twt

3. @Lavarbigballer

4. @chrishughes_22

5. @RyanTedder

6. @officialmoz

7. @TheRachLindsay

8. @HilarieBurton

9. @asahdkhaled

Most shared @TwitterMoments (US-only)

1. NASA found 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star

2. Beyoncé is pregnant again!

3. There’s a lunar triple threat hitting the skies 🌑 🌕

4. Thousands gather for Women’s March on Washington

5. High school lets seniors go in costume for their IDs and it’s fantastic

Most Tweeted activism hashtags (US-only)

1. #Resist

2. #MAGA

3. #ImpeachTrump

4. #TrumpTrain

5. #WomensMarch

6. #NotMyPresident

7. #BlackLivesMatter

8. #NoDAPL

9. #TakeAKnee

10. #BoycottNFL

*Note: #1 and #2 combine variations on the hashtags, like #Resistance and #MakeAmericaGreatAgain

Most Tweeted about models

1. @KendallJenner

2. @GiGiHadid

3. @haileybaldwin

4. @tyrabanks

5. @Caradelevingne

6. @bellahadid

7. @thevalmercado

8. @karliekloss

9. @emrata

10. @NaomiCampbell