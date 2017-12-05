Crazy Ex-Girlfriend first look: The cast channels Hair in 100th song

Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) has been singing about love since the first moment she saw Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III) walking down a sidewalk in New York City and decided to follow him all the way to West Covina, Calif., in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s pilot episode. Now, with the CW series in its third season, Rebecca has put her Josh obsession behind her to deal with more important issues. Following a suicide attempt and a personality-disorder diagnosis, she’s learning to focus on herself and her new approach to life, which arrives on Jan. 12 with the show’s 100th production number, “Without Love You Can Save the World.”

“It’s a very different outlook for Rebecca,” says co-creator and star Bloom. “This is a song she couldn’t have sung or imagined in season 2.” After years of putting love on a pedestal, Bloom says that Rebecca is realizing that “romantic love also makes you quite selfish.” That’s why the 100th song has Rebecca imagining an “asexual utopia.”

The song itself is a hybrid of “Hair mixed with the Polyphonic Spree,” with the cast sporting matching white T-shirts emblazoned with crossed-out hearts. “It almost looks like they’re in some kind of cult based around the idea of not being in love,” Bloom says. “It’s like we’re singing about the Age of Aquarius, except we’re singing about how love makes you a selfish, terrible person.” So much for letting the sunshine in.

Get an exclusive first look at the number above.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.