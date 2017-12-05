Brooklyn Nine-Nine: See the squad on the road in the 99th episode

There are no two ways about it: Your No. 1 priority tonight is the Nine-Nine.

Cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine veers in unexpected directions for its 99th episode, transporting the squad to L.A. for a funeral — and a visit to Nakatomi Plaza, much to the delight of Jake (Andy Samberg) — before there’s a race to get Holt (Andre Braugher) back to the Big Apple to interview for the NYPD commissioner job. Brace for twists (one involves Rosa), turns (one involves Holt), and, yes, more Boyle cousins.

Enjoy a preview of “99,” in which the Nine-Nine seeks shelter from a new strain of Boyles. Don’t worry, as you will see above, just like Charles (Joe Lo Truglio), they’re rocking beige on tan.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s “99” airs at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.