Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

The fall finale of TV’s most emotionally charged series, This Is Us, was all about Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — from the flashback of his visit to Howard University with dad Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) to the present where (***SPOILER ALERT***) foster daughter Deja goes back home with her mom, who was just released from jail, leaving him — and audiences — in a pool of tears. The hosts of Bingeworthy agree that, although the finale showcased “amazing” work by Brown, it’s the young actress portraying Deja, Lyric Ross, who delivered the performance of the week.

“It’s a moment that could’ve been overplayed and it could’ve been super melodramatic, lord knows This is Us doesn’t hold back with melodrama,” says co-host Jessica Shaw. “[Ross] delivers such a beautiful performance and shows so much, not overselling it.”

Touré agreed with his co-host, saying that during “difficult emotional moments” sometimes child stars don’t quite hit the mark, but Ross was “on it” with her powerful performance.

“I mean it was just amazing,” raved Touré about Ross’ six-episode arc.

Watch the full clip above. This Is Us returns Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC for its winter premiere.