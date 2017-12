The Legion of Super-Heroes has officially arrived on Supergirl!

In this exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s midseason finale, Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) reveal to the DEO what they’ve been up to in the future — and it comes as no surprise that the Legion gets named-dropped! For those unfamiliar, the Legion of Super-Heroes is a 31st century superhero team. Let the clip above explain.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.