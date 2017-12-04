Ryan Phillippe drama Shooter renewed by USA for third season

Ryan Phillippe will be back for a third round as USA’s Shooter.

The actor announced with the network on Monday that the dramatic thriller series — developed by John Hlavin and Matty Kirwin and based on Stephen Hunter’s novel Point of Impact — has officially been renewed for season 3, with production set to begin next month in Los Angeles. The news comes a few months after the second season concluded in September.

Phillippe stars in Shooter as Bob Lee Swagger, a distinguished marksman isolated from the rest of the world who’s brought back into action when he learns about an assassination attempt on the president. The first two seasons covered the events of Point of Impact, and season 3 will take on the action of Hunter’s sequel, Black Light, which finds Swagger uncovering a conspiracy after learning of mysterious details surrounding his father’s death.

Phillippe sustained an unrelated injury while Shooter was in production earlier this year, forcing the season 2 episode order to be cut from 10 to eight installments. No episode count or premiere date information for season 3 has been announced or confirmed by USA.