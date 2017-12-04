13 of the most absurd moments from the latest episode of Outlander

We’re on strange shores, Sassenachs.

In the latest installment of Outlander, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finally made it to Jamaica. Their search for young Ian started off promisingly enough, but there were plenty of weird happenings along the way — you guessed it, Geillis (Lotte Verbeek) is back.

This was pretty much my face during most of the episode:

From literal blood baths to ugly wigs, here are 13 of the most absurd moments from this week’s episode entitled “The Bakra” — in GIF form, of course.

1. When Geillis was just waving her foot at Ian from a pool of blood.

2. And then emerged from the pool of blood like it was a perfectly natural thing to do.

3. When Geillis served Ian tea with truth serum in it. What is this, Hogwarts?

4. And then caressed his face with her foot.

5. When Claire took on the slave traders with her parasol (this one was more awesome than absurd).

6. When Jamie donned a horrible wig and covered his lovely locks.

7. When the ladies at the grand ball were quite taken with Mr. Willoughby.

8. When Jamie and Claire had this really long moment remembering their past together.

9. When the hosting governor turned out to be no other than Lord John Grey.

10. When Claire spotted Geillis after assuming she was dead.

11. When Margaret Campbell foretold the rising of a Scottish king on the death of a child that was 200 years old on the day of its birth. (Say what? Yeah, feel free to give that another read or two!) That “200 year” connection does not sound promising for Claire & Co.

12. When Captain Leonard showed up at the ball and Jamie delayed to stare at them for an extra beat instead of fleeing.

13. And then Captain Leonard had Jamie arrested despite the fact he only made it to Jamaica because of Claire.

Outlander airs Sundays at 8p.m. ET on Starz.