Dark: Get an inside look at Netflix's first German series

The first German-language Netflix series Dark has finally dropped onto the streaming service, and it’s a supernatural doozy of a family drama. EW sat down with some of the team behind the new series, and they gave us some insight into the mysterious new show.

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, Dark follows two children who disappear in a small German town; this brings to light a generations-long mystery surrounding four different families.

“When I saw the press release saying there’s going to be a German Netflix series and I read that it’s going to be about four families I just thought, ‘I really want to be part of one of those families, hopefully there’s a role I suit,'” Louis Hoffman explained to EW. The actor plays Jonas Kahnwald, a local teenager dealing with his father’s recent suicide and grieving his friend’s sudden disappearance around the nearby nuclear power plant.

You can stream all 10 episodes of Dark now on Netflix, and watch the full interview above.