Melissa Rauch welcomes first child, daughter Sadie

Just like her The Big Bang Theory character Bernadette, Melissa Rauch is a mom!

The actress has given birth to a daughter named Sadie Rauch, she announced on Instagram Monday alongside a photo bearing the message, “It’s a Girl.”

“I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her,” the new mom captioned the post.

Sadie is the first child for Rauch, 37, and her husband Winston. The spouses previously suffered a miscarriage before the star announced she was pregnant again in July.

“I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here,” the star added on Instagram. “To those on that road: I’m sending you so much love today and always. 💕💕💕💕💕💕”

Rauch — who has played microbiologist and soon-to-be mother of two Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on TBBT since 2009 — opened up about her journey toward motherhood in July, simultaneously announcing her pregnancy and discussing her miscarriage in a moving essay for Glamour.com.

“During the time when I was grieving over my pregnancy loss or struggling with fertility issues, every joyful, expectant baby announcement felt like a tiny stab in the heart,” she admitted. “It’s not that I wasn’t happy for these people, but I would think, ‘Why are these shiny, carefree, fertile women so easily able to do what I cannot?’ ”

“When I thought about having to share the news about expecting this baby, all I could think about was another woman mourning over her loss as I did, worried she would never get pregnant again, and reading about my little bundle on the way. It felt a bit disingenuous to not also share the struggle it took for me to get here,” Rauch added of her inspiration behind writing about her experience.

“It didn’t help that I was also fighting against these feelings with thoughts like, ‘You should be over this by now,’ and ‘People go through a heck of a lot worse, you miserable sad-sack!’ (Can you tell that I am awesome at self-compassion?),” Rauch added, admitting that she struggled with guilt at the beginning and believes the term “miscarriage” is “one of the worst, most blame-inducing medical terms ever.”

“What I realized, though, is that because this kind of loss is not openly talked about nearly as much as it should be, there really is no template for how to process these emotions,” she explained. “You’re not necessarily going to a funeral or taking time off from work to mourn, but that doesn’t change the fact that something precious has been unexpectedly taken from your life.”

In October, Rauch teamed up with fellow celebrities like Nancy Kerrigan, June Diane Raphael, and Loni Love in a PSA debuted by Glamour , created to remind women who have suffered a pregnancy loss that they are not alone.

“We don’t talk about prenatal loss nearly as much as we should,” The Bronze actress said in the touching clip, writing in an accompanying essay that she was inspired to make the video for Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month.

“It was from this beautiful outpouring of openness, candor and courage offered by all of these kindred spirits that I began to heal a part of me that I didn’t know was still in need of repair,” Rauch wrote. “The part that still blamed myself. The part that was still holding on to shame. The part that still felt like I was alone.”

She continued, “All of these relics of despair began to diminish with each person who opened up about their feelings and accounts of their struggles. This was a true zone of comfort.”