Meghan McCain was visibly uncomfortable on The View Friday, when the studio erupted in cheers after co-host Joy Behar relayed Brian Ross’ reporting that Michael Flynn was set to testify that Donald Trump, while still a candidate, directed him to make contact with Russian officials. Ross’ report turned out to be false — he later clarified, “It was shortly after the election that President-elect Trump directed Flynn to contact Russian officials” — and on Monday, McCain made sure to let her co-hosts know how wrong they were.

“When it happened in real time, I think everyone who was watching the show could see my discomfort at the room erupting like the Dodgers had just won the World Series,” she said when the topic of the correction was first brought up. She then compared Behar’s initial reaction to that of Rush Limbaugh saying that he hoped Barack Obama would fail as president. McCain explained, “If we’re celebrating a breach of national security … it’s going to tear our country apart.”

McCain then lambasted her co-hosts for spreading “fake news” with her on the panel. “I went to a Christmas party over the weekend; it’s no secret, most of my friends are in conservative media, [and] I feel a lot like I’m an astronaut from another planet to come here to try to explain both worlds to each other — that’s how different I feel on this show sometimes,” she said. “And I will say that fake news, and what we did on Friday, that’s what I was accused of being a part of.”

McCain is a conservative who has criticized Trump in the past. The daughter of Senator John McCain, she departed her brief stint as a Fox News host and contributor in September before officially joining The View the next month. On both Friday and Monday, she was joined on the panel by recurring panelist Ana Navarro, the anti-Trump Republican commentator who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Behar, who first broke the erroneous Trump-Flynn information on The View after being handed a card featuring Ross’ reporting, is an outspoken Democrat.

Ross has been suspended by ABC for four weeks, a decision the reporter publicly supported.

View co-host Sunny Hostin pushed back on McCain’s use of “fake news,” reminding her that it was Trump who coined the term. “I think we really need to remember that our right to a free press is not only in our constitution, it is the bedrock of our democracy,” she explained. “When you don’t have freedom of the press, you have places like China, like North Korea, like Vietnam, like Iran, like Cuba. So those people that you’re referring to, I hope that they look very closely at what is coming out of this administration.”