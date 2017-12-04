House of Cards final season to begin production in early 2018

After much speculation, the future of House of Cards is now clear.

Netflix has announced that production will resume on the sixth and final season of Cards in early 2018. The eight-episode season will star Robin Wright but not embattled actor Kevin Spacey, who has been accused of multiple counts of sexual harassment and assault in the last few months.

Cards was about two weeks into production when BuzzFeed published an interview with Anthony Rapp on Oct. 29 where the actor accused Spacey of assaulting him when Rapp was 14 years old. (Spacey responded by saying “I honestly do not remember the encounter” and apologizing to Rapp for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”)

In a statement released Nov. 3, the streaming site severed ties with Spacey. “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”