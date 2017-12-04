Good Girls trailer: Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman rob a grocery store

NBC’s Good Girls is the story of how far three suburban mothers are willing to go for their families. The answer? Further than they realized.

EW has an exclusive extended trailer for the show, which stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta as three lifelong friends who come up with an insane plan to solve their money problems: They rob a grocery store. And it actually goes better than expected. By some twist of fate, they walk away with far more money than they had originally planned. However, they also walk away with a target on their backs. Turns out, they didn’t steal from a grocery store, but rather, they robbed a very scary man with neck tattoos and a gun.

The series, which comes from executive producer Jenna Bans (The Family), also stars Zach Gilford, Matthew Lillard, and more.

Watch the full trailer above.

Good Girls premieres Feb. 26 on NBC.