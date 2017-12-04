Jimmy Fallon channels Bruce Springsteen for ‘Robert Mueller’s Comin’ to Town'

Jimmy Fallon was born to sing political Christmas parody songs as Bruce Springsteen.

On Monday’s Tonight Show, the host once again channeled The Boss. But this time, it was for “Robert Mueller’s Comin’ to Town,” a Christmas track directed at President Trump and his allies.

Titled after the man in charge of the investigation into the Trump administration’s alleged ties to Russia, Fallon warned them to watch out, because, “He sees your Russian meetings/ He’s read all your emails/ He knows that you tried to collude/ It isn’t fake news, for goodness sake.”

Watch the clip above for the full song. Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.