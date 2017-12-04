Chris Pratt, Melissa McCarthy to guest-host Jimmy Kimmel Live

Dan Snierson
December 04, 2017 AT 07:30 PM EST

While Jimmy Kimmel takes the week off to spend time with his family as his seven-month-old son recovers from a successful heart surgery performed Monday morning, some famous faces are stepping in to fill the host’s chair.

ABC announced on Monday that Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris, and Melissa McCarthy will play host on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the next four nights. Pratt will hold court tonight, with guests Margot Robbie and Chris Stapleton, while Ross will welcome Mary J. Blige and Amanda de Cadenet on Tuesday night. Harris will anchor Wednesday’s show and chat with Vanessa Kirby and Jules Sylvester (with animals), while McCarthy will play host to Octavia Spencer and Dave Franco on Thursday.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.

