Zach elbows Romeo in The Challenge: Champs vs Stars clip and now it's bodyguard time

Breanne L. Heldman
December 04, 2017 AT 04:00 PM EST

You know it’s going to be a good episode of The Challenge when someone taking an elbow to the face is just the start of the drama.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of The Challenge: Champs vs Stars, the teams are competing in some sort of trampoline basketball game called “Slamball” when Zach Nichols whacks hip-hop star Romeo Miller with his elbow and Romeo falls.

“That’s how we playin’?” Romeo asks with a disgusted look on his face. “Okay. Wow.” Later, he makes his implication even more clear: “I just need to know on the replay if that was intentional or not. That’s all I need to know.”

So he calls in his entourage, including a bodyguard Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio describes as a “massive, scary dude.” “You try to hurt him, Imma try to hurt you,” the bodyguard threatens Zach.

Was the hit intentional? Well, watch the clip above and decide for yourself.

“The stars can dish it but they cannot take it,” Pro Emily Schromm says. “They say that we’re cheating, they say that we’re dirty and we do what we can to win, but they do the same thing!”

Amen, sister. The Challenge: Champs vs Stars airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on MTV.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now