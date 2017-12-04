Alec Baldwin in talks to host ABC talk show

Here’s the thing with Alec Baldwin — he could be getting his own talk show.

The Emmy-winner is in talks to turn his WNYC radio show/podcast Here’s the Thing With Alec Baldwin into a talk show for ABC, EW has confirmed.

If the series comes to fruition, it would be the latest project for Baldwin on the network, where he currently also serves as host of Match Game. Baldwin also continues to pop up on NBC’s Saturday Night Live as Donald Trump, a role he won an Emmy for in September.

On Here’s the Thing, the actor interviews a diverse group of guests, ranging from politicians to athletes to movie stars.

Page Six first reported the news.