Feeling exhausted by the constant barrage of news regarding powerful men who turn out to be sexual predators? Boy, does Saturday Night Live have the anthem for you.

The women of SNL united for “Welcome to Hell,” a catchy, candy-colored music video that serves to remind everyone that sexual harassment and abusive behavior towards women has been going on for a very, very, very long time. Together with host Saoirse Ronan, cast members Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kate McKinnon joined forces to sing about the “full nightmare” of being a woman when “all these big, cool, powerful guys are turning out to be habitual predators.” (They’re later joined by Leslie Jones, who pops up to remind everyone that “it’s like a million times worse for women of color.”)

As Bryant puts it: “This ain’t a girl group. We just travel in a group for safety.”

"Now House of Cards is ruined, and that really sucks…

Well here’s a list of stuff that’s ruined for us…"#SNL pic.twitter.com/m3Dx27UGOA — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 3, 2017

“Well, House of Cards is ruined, and that really sucks, but here’s a list of stuff that’s ruined for us,” Ronan added, before listing off things like parking, walking, Ubers, and ponytails.

Watch the full sketch above.