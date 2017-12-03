Watch a scene from The Walking Dead midseason finale

Big things are likely to happen in next Sunday’s The Walking Dead midseason finale. Of course, we don’t know exactly what said things are, but usually there is at least one character that does not make it alive to Christmas.

However let’s not dwell on such unpleasantness, shall we? Instead, let’s focus on the positives — like the fact that we have our first taste of the episode right here. AMC released the following sneak peek clip from the midseason finale and in it we see a confident Maggie and Jesus talking about the inevitability of the Saviors’ surrender. It’s only a matter of time, Maggie says. But wait, what’s that up ahead on the road. Uh-oh.

