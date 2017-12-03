SNL briefly dings Matt Lauer on Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live briefly touched on Matt Lauer, who was fired by the sketch comedy show’s network last week following sexual misconduct allegations.

“A new survey finds that four out of five Americans believe sexual harassment is happening in the workplace. While one out of five couldn’t respond because their boss’ penis was blocking the keyboard,” joked Colin Jost during Weekend Update. Jost added, “I almost forgot about this week’s batch of predators. It’s just a whole segment of the news now. I’ve just got to announce the names every week like Powerball numbers.” In the background, Lauer was shown alongside Russell Simmons and Garrison Keillor, both of whom faced their own sexual misconduct allegations over the last several days.

Focusing in on Lauer and his contentious relationship with former TODAY co-host Ann Curry, Jost joked, “On Wednesday, the Rockafeller Christmas tree was lit and so was Ann Curry.”

On Wednesday, NBC announced Lauer had been fired over “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” In the wake of the news, numerous women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Lauer, who spent two decades at NBC. “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said in a statement. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

Lauer added, “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

The Weekend Update dig wasn’t the only time SNL mocked Lauer. During the episode’s cold open, a spoof of A Christmas Carol focused on Alec Baldwin’s President Donald Trump impression, cast member Alex Moffat played former TODAY co-host Billy Bush and joked about how Bush didn’t look so bad when compared to the rest of the “news division.”