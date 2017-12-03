Greta Gerwig made a special guest appearance in this week’s Saturday Night Live episode, which was hosted by her Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan.

The actress and filmmaker popped up in one of the more unusual sketches of the night, playing the boss in the office of an unspecified business, where employees’ speed is an essential attribute. The digital short, set sometime in the ’80s, was fundamentally a Beck Bennett-Kyle Mooney joint, with the latter’s character vying to regain the courage to literally outrun his speedy office counterpart.

Evans (Mooney) is encouraged to return to errand-running by his colleague Lindsay (played by Ronan), with whom he shares a flirty connection and who herself has a disturbing history with office sprinting. (In this sketch’s world, holes in slacks around the knee area equate to severe trauma.) The short concludes in a race between Bennett and Mooney, with the latter emerging triumphant, only for Gerwig’s boss to deflate the mood a little.

Getting at the absurdity of the premise, Gerwig says near the end of the sketch, “I don’t know exactly what we do here, but let’s get to work.”

In addition to writing the script for Lady Bird, Gerwig made her solo directorial debut on the film, which recently netted awards for Best Picture and Best Actress from the New York Film Critics’ Circle. Ronan won the latter prize and is considered an Oscar frontrunner for her performance as the film’s eponymous, indefatigable high school senior.

This week’s SNL episode marked both Gerwig and Ronan’s first-ever appearances on the venerable sketch comedy series. Watch “The Race” above.