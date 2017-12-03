December is here, and Saturday Night Live is getting into the Christmas spirit — by casting Donald Trump as Scrooge.

Alec Baldwin’s Trump returned to the show Saturday in the cold open, where he found himself visited by the ghosts of his past, present, and future. But first up was Mikey Day as Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty Friday for lying about his contact with Russian ambassadors. (In the SNL sketch, Flynn became Trump’s Jacob Marley.)

Up next was Alex Moffat as Billy Bush, a.k.a. the ghost of the past, and Beck Bennett as shirtless Vladimir Putin, a.k.a. the ghost of the present.

After chastising Trump for his recent comments denying the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Bush and Trump were caught on tape making offensive comments about women, Bush also poked fun at Matt Lauer’s recent dismissal from The TODAY Show.

“Frankly, I’m looking pretty good in the NBC news division right about now,” Moffat’s Bush declared.

Finally, Kate McKinnon pulled double duty, playing Kellyanne Conway at the top of the sketch before reappearing later as the ghost of the future — Hillary Clinton.

“You have given me the greatest Christmas gift of all: sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise,” McKinnon’s Clinton told Trump.

Merry Christmas from the third ghost to visit President Trump – Hillary Rodham Clinton! #SNL pic.twitter.com/aDWzpqTqQY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 3, 2017

Watch the full sketch above.