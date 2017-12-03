Saoirse Ronan made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend, kicking off her episode with a public service announcement on how to pronounce her name.

“I am very Irish, and I have an extremely Irish name,” the Lady Bird star explained in her opening monologue. “Some would say too Irish. It’s Saoirse. It means freedom. But I’ve got a little problem: It’s spelled wrong. It’s a full typo.”

Ronan then launched into a well-intentioned but perhaps overly complicated song trying to teach everyone the proper pronunciation — to varying degrees of success. (The SNL cast members tried their best, but they ended up calling her Cersei, Sushi, and Sore Cheese.)

“If it were a Wheel of Fortune puzzle, you couldn’t afford it,” Ronan added. “There’s too many vowels.”