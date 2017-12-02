Stephen Colbert on Trump dementia claims: 'There are some troubling signs'

“We’ve all accepted that a little bit of crazy was part of the deal with the Trump presidency,” Stephen Colbert began his monologue on The Late Show Friday night. This week, though, “feels different somehow.” That’s because the late-night personality can’t shake MSNBC cohost Joe Scarborough‘s insistence that President Trump has dementia.

“You have somebody inside the White House that the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit,” Scarborough said on a segment of Morning Joe this week, “that people close to him say is mentally unfit, that people close to him during the campaign told me had early stages of dementia.”

“Oh! So we’re doing this now? It’s okay to use the ‘D’ word,” Colbert reacted to the claim. “I thought we were all just supposed to smile and pretend he was being colorful, like Uncle Marty when he started wearing Kleenex boxes as shoes.”

Scarborough and Trump continue to feud as POTUS recently brought up an old conspiracy theory about the newsman, but Scarborough isn’t the only one suggesting Trump’s deteriorating mental state.

Colbert pointed to Tim O’Brien, the author of Trump’s 2005 biography Trump Nation: The Art of Being the Donald. The biographer told MSNBC, “He’s decompensating. That’s a psychiatric term, but what it means in simple terms is he’s losing his grip on reality… he is more limited in his vocabulary.”

Colbert found some other “troubling signs.”

“Just listen to the president at his tax bill rally this week,” the late-night host said before airing a clip of Trump pivoting between a discussion on tax reform and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom the president called “rocket man.”

“These massive tax cuts will be rocket fuel… Hmm, little rocket man. Rocket fuel! For the American economy. He’s a sick puppy,” Trump said.

“Sir, stay on the taxes, then go to nuclear war, okay?” Colbert exclaimed. “Don’t go back and forth, it sounds like you’re scatting, okay?”

Other signs come from Trump’s “real tear” of a week. As Colbert listed off, “He called Senator Warren ‘Pocahontas’ in front of Navajo code talkers [and] deny that that was his voice on the Access Hollywood, you know, Billy Bush tape.” Watch his monologue in the video above.