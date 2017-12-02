Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast has mixed feelings about porgs

Not everyone is a fan of the squishy, squawking porgs in Star Wars: The Last Jedi — including one of the film’s cast members. No, not Chewie.

Porgs were a contentious topic when director Rian Johnson and some of his cast members appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Friday night. “Who didn’t like it? The porg?” Kimmel asked, to which John Boyega (playing Finn in the film) raised his hand behind Johnson’s back.

“I just naturally don’t like ‘em,” Boyega said, as the audience giggled. “I don’t. I was on the [Millennium] Falcon and there was a hole and then there was like all little porgs bunched together and then there were big ones.”

“They have the puppets blinking and all that kind of stuff. I’m not into it,” he added.

Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) wanted to make it clear that he is “pro porg,” while Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke) joked about playing one of them through motion capture. “We talked through the story line, but it just didn’t evolve the way that I thought it might,” he said.

Randy Holmes/ABC

Since debuting in that early trailer for The Last Jedi, porgs have become a new sensation — there’s even a porg Build-a-Bear. These creatures are natives of Ahch-To, where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is teaching Rey (Daisy Ridley) his Jedi ways. The scenes on the island, glimpsed at the end of The Force Awakens, were filmed on Skellig Islands off the coast of Ireland.

“If you go to Skellig at the right time of year, it’s just covered in puffins, and they’re the most adorable things in the world,” Johnson had told EW. “So when I was first scouting there, I saw these guys, and I was like, oh, these are part of the island. And so the porgs are in that realm.”

The director certainly likes them. He got an animatronic porg as a wrap gift, courtesy of creature creator Neal Scanlan.

“When we would bring the puppet out on set, that’s when I first got my inkling because the work would stop on set and half the crew would be like, ‘Aww, it’s so adorable,’ and half the crew would be giving it the side eye,” Johnson told Kimmel.

Watch the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the video above.