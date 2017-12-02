Star Wars: The Last Jedi director reveals the first word in the film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has some huge news — huuuuuuuge. The first word uttered in Episode VIII of what has been titled the Skywalker Saga is (cue the drum roll): “We’re.”

“That’s huge,” Johnson told Jimmy Kimmel, who pressed the filmmaker for any information about the highly anticipated Star Wars sequel. Considering how resistant any of the cast members were to reveal anything about The Last Jedi, we’ll take whatever we can get.

Johnson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday night with actors Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Laura Dern (Admiral Holdo), and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico).

Based on early footage of The Last Jedi screened for press, we also know the first words spoken by Luke to Rey are, “Who are you?” Meanwhile, the first word Finn utters upon waking from his medical coma is “Rey,” Boyega revealed previously on The Tonight Show. “Finn wakes up thinking he’s still in Force Awakens, thinking he’s in the snowy forest in the fight with Kylo Ren,” the actor said.

RELATED: Perfect gifts for film buffs

The first word of the film, however, is a reveal that seems to be forming a tradition for Kimmel and Star Wars. Director J.J. Abrams appeared on the show in November 2015 when he revealed “this” would be the first word uttered in The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters on Dec. 15. Watch Johnson and his cast on Kimmel above.