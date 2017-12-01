Earlier this year, David Lynch returned to the town of Twin Peaks for the first time in more than 25 years. Showtime’s 18-part Twin Peaks revival was both weird and wonderful, checking in with familiar faces, meditating on the very nature of good and evil, and, in some cases, leaving us with more questions than ever before. (Shoutout to Audrey.)

And if 18 hours of story wasn’t enough to sate your Peaks appetite, the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series boasts more than six hours of special features. Before the home release hits stores, EW has an exclusive first look at one of the coolest behind-the-scenes moments: Lynch’s return to the Red Room.

With a cigarette dangling from his mouth and blue shoe covers on his feet (don’t want to scuff up that iconic chevron floor), the clip follows Lynch as he directs Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee in one of the most goosebump-inducing scenes from the revival: Dale Cooper and Laura Palmer’s Black Lodge reunion.

In all, the home release contains hours of special features, including an additional 80 minutes that are exclusive to the Blu-ray. (The above clip is from a Blu-ray exclusive featurette, directed by cast member Richard Beymer, a.k.a. Ben Horne.) Other highlights include 10 short films about the making of the revival, a series of interviews with cast and crew, and the Twin Peaks Comic-Con panel from earlier this year.

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 5.