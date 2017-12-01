Brenton Thwaites is the Boy Wonder!

Warner Bros. has released the first image of the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star as Robin, a.k.a. Dick Grayson, from the upcoming DC superhero series Titans. In the moody image, Thwaites, who is half-shrouded in shadow, stands against a cloudy backdrop in a suit designed by Laura Jean Shannon (Black Lightning, Iron Man), holding the character’s preferred weapon, a staff.

Check it out below:

CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/DC Entertainment

Executive produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, Titans follows Batman’s first sidekick as he strikes out on his own in order to lead a group of young DC Comics superheroes that includes Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter). Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly will also recur as the vigilante duo Hawk and Dove.

The live action drama series is set to debut in 2018 on WB, as well as on DC Entertainment’s branded direct-to-consumer digital service.