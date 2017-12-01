Saoirse Ronan and U2 can't understand Kenan Thompson in new SNL promo

Saturday Night Live released its new promo video late Thursday night for the forthcoming episode to be hosted by Saoirse Ronan this weekend. Her show, featuring musical guest U2, kicks off a stacked talent list for SNL in December.

Both of the short clips included jokes about both Ronan and U2 being Irish. In the first, SNL cast member Kenan Thompson gives his best shot at mimicking their accents while trying to find out who has him for secret Santa.

“Can you guys understand me? I’m saying secret,” says Thompson, eventually giving up at the effort.

In the second promo, he addresses the topic more head-on, asking, “Isn’t it insane that in this situation I’m the one with the accent?”

Ronan will be hosting the show as part of the promotion for her film, Lady Bird, which recently set a Rotten Tomatoes record as the best-reviewed film of all-time. U2 will be promoting Songs of Experience, the band’s most recent album in its illustrious career.

Watch the full clip above. Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.