Netflix gives two-season order to Sabrina adaptation

If you’ve been enjoying Riverdale, get ready for a trip to Greendale. Netflix has given a yet-untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV series a 20-episode, two-season, straight-to-series order.

The Sabrina show had been in development in September at The CW as a possible companion-show to Riverdale, as both shows are from Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and are based on characters from the Archie Comic universe. Aguirre-Sacasa will still be executive producing the show now that it’s found a new home on Netflix.

Similarly to how Riverdale plunged formerly wholesome milkshake-drinking teens into a storyline so dark it’s practically Zodiac, Sabrina will take a more macabre approach to the subject material than has previously been seen on TV.

The series will be based on the Archie Comics graphic novel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, written by Aguirre-Sacasa, which focuses on Sabrina Spellman as a teenager in the ’60s dealing with the occult and the Hellish consequences of witchcraft. Aguirre-Sacasa also wrote the comic Afterlife with Archie, which depicts a zombie apocalypse in the town of Riverdale.

The relationship between Riverdale and Netflix has already been mutually beneficial, with the viewership of the CW series quadrupling during season 2 after the first season of the teen noir became available to stream online.