Roseanne revival confirms Johnny Galecki's return

Another familiar face from days of Roseanne past is coming back for the revival. While Johnny Galecki had been in talks to return to the blue-collar sitcom family, the Big Bang Theory star was confirmed for a role by executive producer Whitney Cummings.

Cummings shared an Instagram story from production, which featured a snapshot of Galecki’s seat on set.

Star Roseanne Barr teased Galecki’s return earlier this week when she tweeted and soon deleted, “We have got our Johnny Galecki back on ‘Roseanne’ this episode – what a joy to work with such a deeply empathetic actor. Very moving 4 all of us. #JOY,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Galecki first appeared on Roseanne as Kevin, though the character’s name was later changed to David. Sara Gilbert will also return as Darlene, and ABC already cast the two children of Darlene and David: Ames McNamara as 8-year-old Mark and Emma Kenney (Shameless) as teenaged daughter Harris.

The character of Harris had been featured in the original Roseanne as a baby when she was born prematurely in the show’s final season. Mark, meanwhile, is named after David’s older brother, who was played by Glenn Quinn.

See the new set photo below.

Whitney Cummings/Instagram

Also returning for the eight-episode revival are Barr, Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Michael Fishman, and Lecy Goranson — among others. The original cast returned to the Connor home for a table read of the first new episode, titled “Twenty Years to Life.”

As for Goodman’s unexpected return, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said, “I don’t want to talk too specifically, but I wouldn’t say we’ll ignore the events of the finale. Dan is definitely still alive.”

“It felt like the right time to put this working-class family on TV,” Gilbert told EW. “That’s a voice that’s not been spoken for enough in this country and we feel hopefully that we can be a uniting force in that way.”

The Roseanne revival is set to return sometime in 2018.