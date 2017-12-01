Shay Mitchell shares her Pretty Little Liars audition tape

Samantha Highfill
December 01, 2017 AT 04:36 PM EST

Eight years ago, Shay Mitchell sent in an audition tape for the role of Emily Fields in a little pilot called Pretty Little Liars. What she didn’t realize was that the show would turn into a phenomenon, last seven seasons, and completely change her life.

Now, Mitchell is sharing her original audition tape on her YouTube channel, along with the stories of how it all came together, like how she was working bottle service the night before the audition and pausing between serving customers to memorize her lines in the coat-check room.

The audition itself involves two scenes: Emily first running into Aria in the pilot, as well as Emily’s first meeting with Maya St. Germain (who’d become her love interest). And as an added bonus, Mitchell provides commentary during the entire audition, and even tacks on some extra footage that she took of her hotel room. Hey, she was excited — it was her first big audition!

Watch it all above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now