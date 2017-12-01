Shay Mitchell shares her Pretty Little Liars audition tape

Eight years ago, Shay Mitchell sent in an audition tape for the role of Emily Fields in a little pilot called Pretty Little Liars. What she didn’t realize was that the show would turn into a phenomenon, last seven seasons, and completely change her life.

Now, Mitchell is sharing her original audition tape on her YouTube channel, along with the stories of how it all came together, like how she was working bottle service the night before the audition and pausing between serving customers to memorize her lines in the coat-check room.

The audition itself involves two scenes: Emily first running into Aria in the pilot, as well as Emily’s first meeting with Maya St. Germain (who’d become her love interest). And as an added bonus, Mitchell provides commentary during the entire audition, and even tacks on some extra footage that she took of her hotel room. Hey, she was excited — it was her first big audition!

Watch it all above.