Joy Behar is overjoyed by Michael Flynn's guilty plea

Joy Behar just received what she feels is the best news since the 2016 election.

As the co-host started a segment of The View Friday, a producer rushed over to give her some breaking news to read: “ABC News’ Bryan Ross is reporting Michael Flynn promised full cooperation to the Mueller team and is prepared to testify that as a candidate Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians! Yes!” she exclaimed, tossing her cue card up in celebration.

“On election night, I had to wear a veil, I was in mourning. So, this is like the antithesis of that hideous night,” Behar told her fellow hosts.

Flynn, the former National Security Advisor of the Trump administration, pled guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about conversations with Russia’s ambassador. He is now the first member of the Trump White House to face criminal charges and admit guilt in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s on-going investigation, which is focusing on possible collusion between Trump and Russian officials to affect the outcome of the 2016 U.S. election.

“My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country,” Flynn said in a statement.

Meghan McCain, one of the conservative voices on The View, likened the reactions from Behar and the audience to Oprah Winfrey. “He goes to jail, and he goes to jail, and he goes to jail!” Behar shouted in agreement.

Though the table was decidedly mixed on whether this was “good” news for America — some argued it’s more of a scary day — Behar said, “Oh no, it’s a happy day. Come on! Come on! If [Trump] is going to be taken down for what he did and this country can start to heal and parties can start to work together like Meghan wants it to, then that’s a happy day.”

To Sara Haines’ point that this process will be messy, she added, “Justice is messy.”