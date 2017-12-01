Meghan Markle was an outspoken feminist at just 11 years old

Meghan Markle might be marrying into royalty but don’t expect her to play the dutiful stay-at-home wife.

It would appear that Prince Harry’s fiancée has long been a vocal feminist. In a recently resurfaced clip from 1993, Markle is seen appearing on Nickelodeon’s news program Nick News after writing a letter to Procter & Gamble to complain about the language used in their commercial for Ivory dish soap. She took issue with a line from the ad that states, “Women are fighting greasy pots and pans.”

In the footage from Nick News, an 11-year-old Markle explains her viewpoint: “I don’t think it’s right for kids to grow up thinking these things where just mom does everything,” she says. “It’s always, ‘Mom does this, and mom does that.'”

Finding the phrasing sexist, Markle wrote to the company imploring them to change the wording in the commercial to “people” rather than “women.” Proving she was always set to make waves, Procter & Gamble heeded her advice and changed the phrasing.

The Suits actress later referenced the incident at a UN Womens’ conference in 2015. Her outspokenness will serve her well in her upcoming capacity as she attends events, speaks on behalf of the royal family, and supports their numerous foundations.

Watch the clip of the young Markle above.