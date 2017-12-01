Matt Lauer’s Sandra Bullock interview flashback: 'I've seen you naked'

Making the rounds Friday: A 2009 TODAY interview between Matt Lauer and star Sandra Bullock where the anchor enthuses about her getting naked in the romantic comedy The Proposal.

“The major thing that’s changed since you were here last: I have now seen you naked,” Lauer begins.

“And I am so sorry about that,” Bullock replies. “Why are you looking down?”

“It’s now my screensaver,” Lauer jokes. “…You’re naked for most of this movie.”

“I’m not!” she replies. “I’m emotionally naked.”

“Except for a carefully placed… washcloth is what it is?” Lauer asks. “…Didn’t you tell me one time you were never going to do that?”

“I said I would never do a sex-nude scene,” she says. “But for comedy? I’m okay with that… I’m an actor. It’s not really me. It’s a character doing it…”

And so it goes.

“I watched it last night, it’s a lot of fun — did I mention you have a nude scene?” Lauer jokes.

“Pretty much from the time you opened your mouth,” Bullock gamely replies.

“Sandra Bullock. Come back more often.”

“No,” she says, drawing laughs from the crew and Lauer.

It’s actually pretty playful exchange, just one that’s being viewed in a different context in light of Lauer’s dismissal after a sexual harassment allegation earlier this week along with other flashback clips — such as the one about the huge bag of sex toys.