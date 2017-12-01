Johnny Galecki thankful to visit his 'roots' in Roseanne set photo

Derek Lawrence
December 01, 2017 AT 08:43 PM EST

Johnny Galecki couldn’t be more excited to return to his “roots.”

Following the news that The Big Bang Theory star is headed back to Roseanne, where he starred as David Healy for seven seasons, Galecki shared a heartfelt post from the set of the ABC sitcom’s revival.

“21 YEARS LATER…! Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much ❤️.”

The new season of Roseanne is set to debut in 2018.

