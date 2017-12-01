Johnny Galecki thankful to visit his 'roots' in Roseanne set photo

21 YEARS LATER…! Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much ❤️. A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Dec 1, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

Johnny Galecki couldn’t be more excited to return to his “roots.”

Following the news that The Big Bang Theory star is headed back to Roseanne, where he starred as David Healy for seven seasons, Galecki shared a heartfelt post from the set of the ABC sitcom’s revival.

“21 YEARS LATER…! Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much ❤️.”

The new season of Roseanne is set to debut in 2018.