December is here and although it feels like Dementors literally sucked every good feeling out of 2017 everyone’s favorite wizards, Harry, Hermione and Ron, are still here to save the day.

The Harry Potter weekend marathons on Freeform have become a staple for fans of the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling, as well as for the ABC family channel ever since the last Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2., came out in 2011. But Potterheads will want to grab their wands and butterbeer and accio some popcorn because the end of an era is approaching as Freeform prepares to air its last Harry Potter holiday marathon from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31.

Of course, the Harry Potter films are also available to stream across multiple platforms like YouTube, Amazon Video, Google Play, and iTunes. Note that each site requires an individual purchase.

Fans shouldn’t worry about a lack of magic in the coming year, though, because as previously announced, HBO will bring the entire eight-film franchise to its streaming portals in 2018. What better way to kick back and recover from all those year-end celebrations than with a back-to-back Harry Potter binge? You know where to find us come January. But, in the meantime, the pay-cable network will be airing the Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Below see a detailed Freeform Harry Potter movie schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 28

3:00 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

6:30 p.m. – Movie Night with Karlie Kloss: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Friday, Dec. 29

12 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

3:30 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

7:30 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Saturday, Dec. 30

12:40 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

3:50 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

7:30 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

11:00 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Sunday, Dec. 31

7:00 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

10:40 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

1:50 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

5:30 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

9:00 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

And here’s when and where you can find Fantastic Beasts across HBO’s networks:

Friday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. on HBO2

Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5:45 p.m. on HBO Comedy

Sunday, Dec. 10, at 11:40 p.m. on HBO2

Thursday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. on HBO2

Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 12 p.m. ET on HBO Comedy

Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. on HBO Comedy

Friday, Dec. 22, at 4:15 a.m. on HBO2

Sunday, Dec. 24, at 1:30 a.m. on HBO Comedy

Monday, Dec. 25, at 7:30 a.m. on HBO2

Monday, Dec. 25, at 8 p.m. on HBO2

Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 5:45 p.m. on HBO Comedy

Friday, Dec. 29, at 7:55 a.m. on BHO Comedy