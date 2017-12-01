Alan Tudyk discovers a new dimension in Dirk Gently exclusive clip

Just what exactly is going on in season 2 of BBC America’s crime-science-fiction-fantasy-comedy show Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency? Great question! But don’t ask me, I’m a big dummy. One person who seems to understand at least some of the show’s multitudinous plot strands, however, is Alan Tudyk’s bounty hunter Mr. Priest, even if he has trouble transmitting that knowledge to all of his colleagues, as a just-released clip from the upcoming Dec. 2 episode reveals.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency stars Samuel Barnett as the titular gumshoe and Elijah Wood as his partner-in-detecting Todd, as well as Hannah Marks, Jade Eshete, John Hannah, Amanda Walsh, Mpho Koaho, Michael Eklund, and many others.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency screens on BBC America, Saturday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

Exclusively watch that new clip, above.