Blindspot reveals Jane's daughter

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

Blindspot dropped a big bombshell during Friday’s episode, revealing the identity of Jane’s daughter that she gave up for adoption — who Weller has actually already met!

A flashback in the closing moments of the hour revealed that Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) actually knew the truth about Jane’s (Jaimie Alexander) daughter since he met Avery (Kristina Reyes) in Berlin.

“Weller did meet Jane’s daughter in Berlin, and he’s gonna continue to keep that a secret for now,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “He’s worried about what Jane will think if she ever finds out the truth, and you’ll never guess what the truth is.”

Not only did Weller lie to his wife when she found out about her daughter, but viewers also know that Roman (Luke Mitchell) is blackmailing Weller with info about an incident that took place in Berlin. “It’s directly tied to why and how he’s blackmailing Weller,” Gero confirms. “Something happened in Berlin, something that involves Jane’s daughter and Weller, and somehow Roman found out about it. Weller is so terrified of Jane finding out the truth, he’s willing to help Roman occasionally to keep it quiet.”

Blindspot airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.