Billy Bush to make first late-night appearance since Trump tape on Colbert

There will be no beating around the Bush on Monday’s installment of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Billy Bush, former co-host of NBC’s Today show as well as Access Hollywood, will sit down with host Stephen Colbert on the CBS late-night show. The interview will mark Bush’s first late-night appearance since he was fired last year after the release of the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape that featured Donald Trump making sexist comments about women while Bush laughed along.

The real estate tycoon and current President of the United States, who was then the host of Celebrity Apprentice, told Bush about his efforts to bed Access Hollywood co-host Nancy O’Dell. “I moved on her, actually,” he told Bush. “You know, she was down on Palm Beach. I moved on her, and I failed. I’ll admit it. I did try and f— her. She was married.” He also said he that he was “automatically attracted to beautiful [women] — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything…. Grab ’em by the p—y. You can do anything.”

Trump initially dismissed his words on the tape as “locker room talk.” but it was recently reported that Trump has privately denied the veracity of the recording. Access Hollywood host Natalie Morales said during the show on Monday, “Let us make this perfectly clear: The tape is very real.”

Bush previously commented on the Access Hollywood moment in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in May. “I wish I had changed the topic. I wish I had said: ‘Does anyone want water?’ or ‘It looks like it’s gonna rain.’ He liked TV and competition. I could’ve said, ‘Can you believe the ratings on whatever?’ I didn’t have the strength of character to do it,” Bush said.

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.