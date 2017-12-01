Watch the first trailer for Rob Dyrdek's Amazingness

Samantha Highfill
December 01, 2017 AT 12:23 PM EST

Rob Dyrdek has already mastered the art of the fail with MTV’s Ridiculousness, but with his new show, Amazingness, he’s focusing on wins.

Dyrdek is set to host Amazingness, which will introduce the world to a mix of talented individuals who will compete to be the Amazingness champion. Deciding the fates of the competitors will be celebrity judges Eddie Huang, Krystal Bee, and Drama. After every performance, the judges will decide who stays and who gets dropped until eventually, the champion walks away with $10,000.

EW has the exclusive first trailer for the new MTV series, which you can watch in full above.

Amazingness premieres Friday, Dec. 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET on MTV.

