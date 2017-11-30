Ryan Kwanten, Sean Bean are corrupt cops in gritty The Oath trailer

The first trailer for Crackle’s gritty new drama series The Oath is here!

Starring True Blood‘s Ryan Kwanten and Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean, the 10-episode first season dives into the dark world of cop gangs and aims to provide an “unforgiving look at the complicated dynamics of these organizations and document the lives of those willing to risk it all, to have it all.” Kwanten stars as Steve Hammond, the cool, pragmatic, and reluctant leader of The Ravens, the series’ main police gang, and Bean plays Steve’s ex-convict father Tom.

The series was created by Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-O), a former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy who worked undercover for 12 of 17 years on the force. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Anne Clements, Todd Hoffman, and Denise Kim serve as executive producers. Katrina Law (Arrow), Cory Hardrict (American Sniper), Arlen Escarpeta (The Magicians), and J.J. Soria (Animal Kingdom) also star.

Watch the trailer above.

The Oath premieres March 8 on Crackle.