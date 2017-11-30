Seth Meyers calls Matt Lauer the 'dildo at work' for allegedly giving sex toy to co-worker

With a pre-taped Late Night airing Wednesday, Seth Meyers finally got his chance to weigh in on Matt Lauer’s dismissal from NBC.

On Thursday’s show, the host addressed the sexual misconduct allegations leveled at the veteran television personality, which included claims that Lauer gave sex toys to co-workers. This prompted Meyers to opine, “As a general rule, if you’re giving someone a dildo at work, you’re the dildo at work.”

He also commented on Lauer’s reported affinity for playing the “f—, marry, kill” game at the office. “I don’t know who you said you’d marry in those conversations, but I do know you killed your career and f—ed yourself,” cracked Meyers.

Late Night airs weeknights on NBC at 12:35 a.m. ET. Watch the full clip above.