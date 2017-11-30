Psych: The Movie stars promise a 'love letter' to fans

Derek Lawrence
November 30, 2017 AT 06:04 PM EST

Psychos, get your pineapples ready, because Psych: The Movie is almost here.

Before Gus and Shawn return for a special follow-up to USA’s cult series, stars Dulé Hill and James Roday stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show to share why they’re coming back.

“This was about saying thank you,” said Roday, who also co-wrote the movie. “This was basically our love letter back to our fans, who let us crowd-surf for eight years.”

Hill also said they were in the “sweet spot” timing-wise. “It seemed like this now was the right time, where we hadn’t been away for too long but it also wasn’t too short,” he said.

Psych: The Movie premieres Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on USA. Watch the clip above for more.

