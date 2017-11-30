Mindhunter officially renewed for season 2 on Netflix

The Behavioral Science Unit is back on the case. As if pleading its case directly to F.B.I. Unit Chief Shepard, the streaming giant officially announced the renewal of Mindhunter for season 2 through posts across social media.

“We need to talk to more subjects,” reads one on Instagram, accompanied by a brief video teaser.

Starring Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, and Holt McCallany as every binge-watcher’s favorite team of psychopath investigators, Mindhunter was already narratively poised to embark on a second season. F.B.I. agents Ford (Groff) and Tench (McCallany) embarked on a mission to understand what makes crazed killers tick with the help of expert Wendy Carr (Torv). As they traveled across the country to interview the most sadistic minds, viewers saw flashes of a new murderer seemingly brewing in the shadows.

Stellar reviews and fan reception from Mindhunter made its renewal seem like a sure thing — and here we are.

We need to talk to more subjects. MINDHUNTER Season 2 is coming. A post shared by MINDHUNTER (@mindhunter) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:15am PST

Joe Penhall created the series, with David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron, and Cean Chaffin executive producing. Fincher also directed four episodes of the 10-episode first season, and McAllany mentioned to EW in an interview that Penhall left the project.

“David took control over the arc of the story, everything has changed considerably from the original scripts that were turned by a talented British writer named Joe Penhall but who is no longer with the project,” the actor said.

“Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice,” Fincher told Billboard, teasing the new season. “The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons.”

“Hopefully we’ll have five seasons,” McAllany remarked to Esquire. “The five-season bible I read was approximately a 60 to 70 page document that just laid out the broad strokes: a much more detailed rundown of season one, and then an overview of what potential subsequent seasons would look like.”