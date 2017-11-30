Another flashback clip that now takes on a whole new context: That time Meredith Vieira once confronted Matt Lauer on the air about a “huge bag of sex toys” she found in his office closet.

The video from The Meredith Vieira Show two years ago has Vieira putting Lauer on the spot and the TODAY anchor trying somewhat awkwardly to explain.

“I went into your office once — do you remember this? — snooping, and you had a huge bag of sex toys in your office closet,” Vieira says in the clip below.

“Wait a minute,” Lauer interjects.

“Yes, you did.”

“Can we explain what happened?” Lauer says. “You were there. We had a guest on the show. She was a sex therapist. And when she left, and you did the segment actually–”

“I didn’t,” Vieira insists.

“– she gave each of us a shopping bag of stuff.”

“I didn’t get a bag of stuff!”

“True story, I didn’t know what to do. I put it in the closet of my dressing room. The next day, we had Bush on the show, the Secret Service came with the dogs to sweep our dressing room … they open up the thing and they’re opening up the bag, I’m like ‘oh my God!'”

See for yourself:

Lauer’s firing after a sexual harassment complaint was announced Wednesday morning — and subsequent reports included an accusation that Lauer gave a colleague a sex toy as a present along with instructions for its use. The former TODAY anchor has since issued a statement of apology for his actions. No replacement has yet been named.