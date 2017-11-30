Get a sneak peek at Yolanda Hadid's new modeling competition show

Former supermodel, author, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid is coming back to your televisions. And this time will be even more cutthroat than being a Real Housewife.

Anyone who has ever watched Project Runway or America’s Next Top Model can agree with Hadid when she states, “Supermodels aren’t born overnight.” And neither is a successful personal and working relationship between mother and daughter.

Featuring help from two of the biggest supermodels in the world right now — and Hadid’s own daughters — Gigi and Bella Hadid, the television personality will offer her support and guidance to aspiring young models both on and off the runway. On the line is a weekly $5,000 prize for their future careers, the gift of winning a management contract with Hadid, plus the potential opportunity to be represented by IMG models in New York.

A+E Networks

The eight-episode series follows six teenagers alongside their “momagers” through an intensive training program focused on the physical, mental, and emotional strength needed to create a successful brand as a model, something Hadid and her children know all too well. Oh, and in true reality-television competition form, all the contestants and their mothers live under one roof.

A+E Networks

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid premieres Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can watch the full sneak peek above.