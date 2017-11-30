A Christmas Story Live! just got a little merrier.

On Thursday, Fox announced new names added to their already star-studded holiday special. The Hangover‘s Ken Jeong and Broadway star David Alan Grier (who made his movie/musical debut in 2015’s, The Wiz Live!) will join Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock) and Emmy Award nominee Chris Diamantopoulos (Good Girls Revolt, Silicon Valley, Episodes) for some festive fun.

Based on the 1983 film and the Broadway production, the Fox musical brings the beloved holiday story to life, following the adventures of Ralphie Parker as he tries to dodge a bully and dreams of receiving his ideal Christmas gift: a Red Ryder air rifle.

When the special airs this holiday season, Joong will play a Christmas tree salesman and a restaurant owner, while Grier will play the most coveted role of all: Santa Claus. Simon Cowell-managed boyband PRETTYMUCH will perform as the Hohman Indiana carolers.

The three-hour telecast will be executive-produced by Grease: Live’s Marc Platt and Adam Siegel. Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who also composed the music for A Christmas Story: The Musical, will write several new songs for the live event.

A Christmas Story Live! will air Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET live on Fox.