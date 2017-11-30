Kelly Clarkson's Carpool Karaoke turns into date night with her husband

Kelly Clarkson took a break in the middle of her Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden to have one awkward backseat date with husband Brandon Blackstock.

After belting out “Since U Been Gone,” “Love So Soft,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” and “Because of You,” the newly minted Voice coach mentioned how difficult it can be to spend time with Blackstock, who’s also her manager, outside of a work environment. “I feel like you might need to reconnect somehow,” Corden said. “So I thought maybe we could arrange a date night for you and Brandon right now.”

“Is this an intervention?” Clarkson asked before getting in the backseat with her surprise guest. The Late Late Show host set up a mini table with a rose and chocolate-covered strawberries. “Shhh. Just pretend I’m not here,” he whispered as he poured sparkling apple cider for the couple.

Blackstone, however, was a bit distracted by all the cameras and the fourth guest: a violinist playing in the front seat to set the mood. “I feel like we’re making a porn,” he joked.

Following this brief interlude, Clarkson capped off Carpool Karaoke with some Southern flavor — one of her new songs, “Whole Lotta Woman.”

